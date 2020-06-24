PALMDALE (CBSLA) — A pedestrian was killed and six juveniles were detained Wednesday night after a pursuit ended in a crash in Palmdale.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the crash occurred at about 7:49 p.m. near East Avenue S and the 14 Freeway.
The sheriff’s department said deputies initially pursued the vehicle in connection with a felony suspect that was considered armed and dangerous, but called off the chase due to the driver’s high rate of speed.
Shortly after, the vehicle crashed onto a bike path. A female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and deputies took six juveniles into custody.
It was also reported that at least six other people were injured in the crash, with some taken to the hospital in unknown condition and others treated on the scene.
East Avenue S, between Fifth Street East and 12th Street East, remained closed Wednesday night as deputies responded to the crash.