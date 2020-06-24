Pedestrian Killed After Pursuit Ends In Crash In Palmdale; 6 Juveniles Detained East Avenue S, between Fifth Street East and 12th Street East, remained closed Wednesday night as deputies responded to the crash.

New Coronavirus Cases Surging In The U.S. To Highest Level In 2 MonthsNew coronavirus cases in the U.S. have risen to their highest level in two months and numbers are now back to where they were at the peak of the outbreak.