A cracked sewage main caused the spill which has closed the entire Huntington Harbour area to swimming, surfing and diving, the Orange County Health Care Agency’s Environmental Health Division reported Monday night.
Its unclear how much sewage had spilled into the water.
The closure will be lifted when testing determines the water quality meets safety thresholds.
Last August, a blocked sewer main sent tens of thousands of gallons of sewage spilling into Huntington Harbour. The sewage flow went on for more than nine hours before it was corrected
