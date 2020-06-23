LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents dating back to 2014, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The 67-year-old actor, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, is facing three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

The case was filed for warrant Monday, Lacey said.

In May 2014, Hyatt is accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood.

Prosecutors say Hyatt allegedly sexually assaulted two women, ages 33 and 46, on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar in 2017.

He also is accused of forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019.

The District Attorney’s Office also declined a case against Hyatt due to insufficient evidence stemming from an incident in 2016.

In May, Hyatt, a self-proclaimed “groper,” was sued by model Kristin Brodie, who claimed he sexually assaulted her while they were promoting an adult store event in Washington state.

The lawsuit claims that the 22-year-old model was working for a Seattle radio station at a Tacoma sex shop promotional event in September 2017 when the 65-year-old Hyatt assaulted her four times.

His lawyer Stuart Goldfarb denied that he touched Brodie’s genitals and suggested that his appearances often include consensual touching.

Hyatt is due in court Tuesday afternoon. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison.

