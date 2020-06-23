PASADENA (CBSLA) — New body cam and dash cam footage has been released of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Pasadena that occurred in May.

Lloyd Nelson, 45, was killed by officers after leading them on a slow-moving pursuit on May 8, which came to an end at Allen Avenue and Corson Street in Pasadena.

Nelson was a veteran and a former police officer for L.A. County. In addition to the gun used to shoot at officers, investigators say they found two loaded semi-automatic handguns inside his car.

Police said it all started at 3:10 p.m. when officers tried to stop Nelson, who they said was acting suspiciously, for a traffic violation.

When Nelson refused to stop, officers followed him for about 20 minutes in the area on surface streets.

“It was low speed, so at the time I had no idea that it was even a pursuit,” Duke, a Pasadena resident, said. “I just seen all these cops. It was probably 10 or 15 cop cars.”

Investigators said officers terminated the pursuit at one point and had their chopper follow the car, but eventually they decided to reinitiate it.

“We saw there was safety concerns of the driver going through intersections, and so we were concerned for the public,” Pasadena Police Chief John Perez said. “So, at that point, we did a PIT maneuver to stop the driver from driving.”

When the car finally came to a stop, police said Nelson fired at officers who then returned fire. Nelson was killed at the scene and an officer was shot in the leg.

“We have multiple guns recovered at the scene that appear to have belonged to the driver of the car,” Perez said.

Police set up a perimeter around the crime scene as investigators collected evidence to determine how many shots were fired in the exchange.

“That’s scary, absolutely,” Duke said. “You know, innocent people can get hurt. There’s no doubt about it.”

Perez said the officer who was shot was in serious, but stable, condition and was undergoing surgery.

Investigators said they are still trying to determine why Nelson ran and why he shot at officers.