PASADENA (CBSLA) — For the first time, an all-female Pasadena Fire Department crew rode together on Engine 34.
The city of Pasadena posted a photo of Station 34’s Tuesday crew, which was not a permanent staffing move, but a definite sign of progress.
Fire stations are required to be staffed with a captain, an engineer and two firefighters. It just so happened that Tuesday’s staffing had four women at the right rank.
The Pasadena Fire Department is staffed with 150 firefighters, eight of whom are women. That puts the department at 5% women, above the national average of 4% for career women firefighters.