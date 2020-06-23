HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The famed Musso & Frank Grill will reopen Friday, more than three months after closing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Musso & Frank Grill, which opened in 1919, is Hollywood’s oldest restaurant and has been a popular stomping ground for Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe, Charlie Chaplin, Clark Gable, Alfred Hitchcock, Lauren Bacall, Elizabeth Taylor, Jack Nicholson and The Rolling Stones.

The restaurant, at 6667 Hollywood Blvd., was among the scores of eateries that shut down in March after Mayor Eric Garcetti banned restaurants and bars from serving food and alcohol on their premises.

The restaurant will offer its normal, full menu, but there will be changes to ensure the health and safety of everyone who walks through the doors, said Mark Echeverria, the restaurant’s chief operating officer, chief financial officer and a member of the family of owners.

The restaurant’s valet system will be modified as an assisted parking system, with valets directing customers where to park. Guests are being asked to stay home if they have any COVID-19 symptoms, and to wear masks when they do come in the door.

Every other booth will be available for dining in the Old Room and the New Room, where tables will also be set six feet apart. The restaurant will not serve groups larger than six people, and the dining capacity will be set at a maximum of 60%. And in addition to a more frequent cleaning schedule, menus will be printed out daily as single-use items, and the restaurants air conditioning filters have been retrofitted to include hospital-grade filtration.

Customers must make online reservations prior to arriving because of Musso & Frank’s modified hours of operation. Reservations can be made at mussoandfrank.com/reservations.

