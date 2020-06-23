CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
PALMS (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday that officers had arrested a man suspected of groping multiple women in Palms and Venice.

The man, identified by police as 21-year-old Darryll Mercadel, has been accused of groping women in the Palms and Venice neighborhoods before fleeing the scene.

Police said they were still searching for another suspect, described as a Black man in his early 20s.

According to police, as many as 13 sexual batteries were reported between May 14 and June 16 in the Palms and Venice neighborhoods, with young women walking or jogging alone targeted.

Police also believe there could also be additional instances in Culver City and Marina del Rey.

