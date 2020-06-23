LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – More than 18 months after federal authorities raided his office, longtime Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar has been arrested in an ongoing corruption investigation in which officials at City Hall accepted thousands of dollars in bribes from real estate developers.

The exact charges against the 51-year-old Huizar were not immediately confirmed. The FBI was holding a news conference at 11 a.m.

In November of 2018, the FBI raided Huizar’s home and offices. However, Huizar was not arrested at the time and remained in office despite repeated calls to resign. He was also removed from several council committees.

In March, former L.A. City Councilman Mitch Englander was arrested on charges that he accepted thousands of dollars in cash, a female escort and expensive hotel rooms from a businessman who operated companies in L.A. and was involved in major development projects and wanted to increase his business with the city. He agreed to plead guilty a few weeks after his arrest.

Englander represented the San Fernando Valley’s 12th District from 2011 to December 2018, when he abruptly stepped down despite having two years remaining on his term.

Last month, a former aide to Huizar, 33-year-old George Esparza, agreed to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge in connection with the bribery scheme.

A real estate development consultant agreed to a plea deal in the case last month as well, while a political fundraiser agreed to a deal with prosecutors earlier this year after he was accused of facilitating a $500,000 bribe between a real estate developer and an unnamed city council member.

In December 2019, partly in response to the Huizar case, the city council unanimously passed an ordinance which bans real estate developers from contributing to political candidates running for city office.

Huizar has represented District 14 since 2005, which is mostly made up by the Boyle Heights area. He is prevented from running again due to term limits when his current term expires in November.

He has faced several legal issues since taking office. In 2012, he was involved in a traffic accident in which he rear-ended another vehicle. The city was forced to pay up to $185,000 as part of a settlement.

In 2014, the city settled a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former staff member.