LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Both the Los Angeles County’s supervisors and the Los Angeles City Council have approved millions in rent relief.
The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously to use $100 million from the CARES Act to help residential tenants and landlords with the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will fund the city’s reinstated Emergency Renters Relief Program.
Tenants within the city of Los Angeles can apply if they were affected by COVID-19 and earn below 80% of the average median income. Once approved, either $1,000 for a month’s rent or up to $2,000 per household will be paid directly to their landlords. If eligible families’ monthly rent is less than that over two months, a credit will be applied to a third month of assistance.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors also took action Tuesday to help renters by voting to spend up to $30 million on rent relief and extending a local moratorium on evictions until at least July 30. The money had been earmarked for affording housing, and it was not clear at this time how rent relief dollars will be allocated to renters or directly to landlords.