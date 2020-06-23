MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — A Manhattan Beach designer of planners has apologized after news emerged that she helped her children walk with their fellow high school graduates under the guise of a Black Lives Matter march.

Erin Condren, whose colorful planners are available for purchase in Staples and have been featured on national talk shows and magazines, has issued two apologies on Instagram in the wake of Mira Costa High School’s graduation event.

“I helped plan what was supposed to be a safe, socially distanced walk,” her first apology read in part. “The event quickly got out of control.”

Like high schools across the country, Mira Costa was shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Condren, who was a member of the school’s parents graduation committee, had been looking forward to a traditional ceremony with her twins, Kate — the school’s student body president — and Finn, the school’s senior class president.

The school first attempted a plan where students could get their diplomas in smaller groups of 50 at Waller Stadium, but it was rejected by the county health department. The recent Black Lives Matter marches in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis inspired another plan where graduates would walk down the Strand in their green graduation gowns and mortarboards.

“I want to clarify that this graduation walk was in no way registered, associated with, or guised as a BLM protest,” Condren said in her Instagram post. “The idea for this walk happened when my daughter took part in a Black Lives Matter protest a few weeks ago (a protest which saw almost all participants wearing masks) and saw it as a deeply-moving event that made a lasting impact.”

Some fans of her planners are now abandoning her brand and calling on the small, but extremely loyal and vocal, journaling community to do the same and instead purchase from black-owned brands.

To all my crafty/planner girls: DO NOT support Erin Condren or her products! She DOES NOT care about her black customers as she has a VERY NASTY history of being a closeted racist! You can read all about it here: https://t.co/cSlNC0Kvxh — BlackEssence (@BlackEssence) June 18, 2020

Erin Condren is racist and messy. Instead of buying her (extremely overpriced) planners, check out the Social Justice planner from @RethinkSchools — Janet (@JanetPlanet20) June 18, 2020

Just found out my fav planner co @ErinCondren used her white privilege & took advantage of the #BlackLivesMatter movement so her entitled child & classmates could have a graduation ceremony. Can anyone recommend a black owned planner company? I’d like to spend my $ elsewhere — TheTryingProject (@TryingProject) June 17, 2020

If you’re in the planner community please don’t buy from @ErinCondren. I used to love her stuff but she’s now consistently problematic. She just compared her child having a graduation party to BLM protests. — Jessi ✊🏾 (@ButerflySamurai) June 17, 2020

In another apology posted to Instagram, Condren said she realizes the event was a mistake.

“My decisions and my words related to my children’s recent graduation event were careless and dangerous,” she said in the apology. “While our intention was to recognize graduates who have had much of their senior year taken away by COVID, I fully realize the event I planned with some other parents was a mistake.”