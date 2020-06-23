LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside County reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday, while San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported new cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 631 newly confirmed cases and seven more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 14,431 cases and 431 deaths. The county said 7,009 people had recovered from the illness.
There were 315 county residents being treated in the hospital Tuesday with 90 in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County reported an additional 649 new cases, bringing the countywide total to 10,010 cases. County officials said 234 people had died from the illness and estimated 5,666 had recovered.
There were 270 county residents hospitalized Tuesday, with 97 being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County reported 131 new cases, bringing its total to 2,161 cases. County officials said 43 people had died from the illness, 1,417 had recovered and 701 remained under quarantine.
There were 51 people being treated in the hospital Tuesday, with 14 in intensive care units.
As of Tuesday evening, 193,954 Riverside County residents had been tested, 111,590 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 50,782 Ventura County residents had been tested.