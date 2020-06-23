SAN DIMAS (CBSLA) — Five shooting suspects have been taken into custody following a car chase that ended with a crash in San Dimas.
The chase began in Azusa about 8 p.m. Monday after a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Lee Place, north of Azusa High School, Sgt. Nick Covarrubias said. No one was injured in the shooting.
The chase started in Azusa and got on to the 210 and 605 Freeways, making its way to Irwindale, back to Azusa, passing through Baldwin Park and El Monte. The driver led police at high speeds and did not stop at stop signs or red lights, which led to a crash on Arrow Highway, near West Cienega Avenue.
Three suspects jumped from the car and were caught a short time later. Two other stayed in the car after the crash and were arrested.
The suspects were identified only as three men, a woman and a male juvenile. Their names and ages were not released.
A child in the vehicle that was struck was taken to a hospital as a precaution, Covarrubias said.
