ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Anaheim officials Tuesday released plans for a redevelopment project around Angel Stadium that would add apartments and condominiums, stores, restaurants and two hotels.

The plan was inspired by similar projects at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, San Diego’s Petco Park and the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

“For too long, the fate of baseball in Anaheim was unclear,” Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu said in a statement posted to Twitter. “Now there is a clear path forward with this proposal for neighborhoods, parks, open spaces, shopping, dining and entertainment, all built around baseball.”

Mike Lyster, Anaheim spokesperson, said city officials would “spend the next few weeks reviewing the plan and working with representatives from SRB Management to finalize remaining agreements for the sale of the stadium site.”

“We expect final plans and agreements to come before our (City Council) in late summer or early fall, with plenty of time for the public to learn more about them before that,” he said.

The proposal for a new or redeveloped stadium on 153 acres includes 5,175 apartments and condominiums, 2.7 million square feet of office space, 1.1 million square feet of retail stores, restaurants and hotels.

The development will also include a 5-acre park and an additional 5 acres of community park space and 12,500 parking spaces located in structures, on the streets and underground.

The plan calls for Angel Stadium to be refurbished or a new 45,500-seat stadium to be built for the Los Angeles Angels on land next to the 57 Freeway and the Santa Ana River.

Public hearings on the plan are expected to be held in September or October.

