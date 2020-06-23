Comments (3)
VENICE (CBSLA) — Two men were shot and killed Monday night in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy in Venice.
The shooting happened at about 9:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Lincoln Boulevard, near Commonwealth Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
One man died at the scene. The second was taken to a hospital, where he also died. Their names were not released. Both men were between 25 and 30 years of age, police said.
The suspect was described only as a black man in a blue sweater, police said.
There was no word on a motive or whether the shooting was gang related.