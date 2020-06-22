SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A young woman who authorities believe took part in an armed carjacking was killed, and three men were hurt, following a police chase and crash in South Los Angeles late Sunday night.

According to Los Angeles police, the incident began when a man and woman carjacked a driver at gunpoint at the intersection of West 25th Street and South Congress Avenue.

Police located the stolen car — with the male suspect behind the wheel and the female suspect in the front passenger seat — and gave chase.

Around 11:50 p.m., about three miles from the scene of the carjacking, the suspects slammed into a car which was making a left turn at the intersection of Normandie Avenue and 60th Street, police said.

The impact sent the vehicles careening into several parked cars.

The woman died at the scene. The male suspect was taken to a hospital, as were two innocent men who were in the car that was struck.

All three men were said to be stable, although the exact nature of their injuries were not released.

A gun was recovered from the stolen car, police said.

“Who knows what the situation was, but they did commit this carjacking, which is unfortunate, and now one female lost her life,” LAPD Lt. Chris Ramirez told CBSLA early Monday morning.

No names have been released. The circumstances remain under investigation.