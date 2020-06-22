Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura Counties Report Additional Coronavirus Deaths As of Monday evening, 189,162 Riverside County residents had been tested, 109,061 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 49,193 Ventura County residents had been tested.

LA County Sheriff Reaches Out To Attorney General To Monitor Investigation Into Death Of Andres Guardado, 18, Shot By DeputyLASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Monday that he has reached out to the California Attorney General’s Office to monitor the investigation into the deadly shooting of 18-year-old Andres Guardado by an LASD deputy in Gardena last week.