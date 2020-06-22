SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The city of Santa Ana Monday issued a curfew ahead of a planned protest over the death of Andres Guardado, an 18-year-old who was working as a security guard at a Gardena auto body shop when he was shot and killed by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The curfew, issued shortly before 6 p.m., will be in effect from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.
“The executive order by City Manager Kristine Ridge, acting as director of emergency services, is in response to possible civil unrest resulting from protests tonight,” a release from the city said. “The City of Santa Ana supports the public’s right to peaceably assemble and protest outside of the curfew hours.
Residents would not be allowed to go into public while the curfew was in place, the release said, though exceptions would be made for those seeking emergency care, fleeing danger, going to and from work or religious services, and for emergency responders and members of the media.
The curfew was ordered following reports of a protest planned for 8 p.m.
The curfew was ordered one day after deputies in Compton clashed with demonstrators who gathered Sunday outside of the station.