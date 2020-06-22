LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus over the weekend.
Riverside County health officials reported 1,022 newly confirmed cases and 14 more fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 13,800 cases and 424 deaths. The county said 6,895 people had recovered from the illness.
There were 298 county residents being treated in the hospital Monday with 87 in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County reported an additional 647 new cases and four fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide total to 9,361 cases and 234 deaths. The county estimated 5,218 people had recovered.
There were 252 county residents hospitalized Monday with 78 being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County reported 195 new cases and one more fatality since Friday, bringing its total to 2,030 cases and 43 deaths. The county reported 1,381 had recovered and 606 remained under quarantine.
There were 51 people being treated in the hospital Monday with 18 in intensive care units.
As of Monday evening, 189,162 Riverside County residents had been tested, 109,061 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 49,193 Ventura County residents had been tested.