SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported 175 new coronavirus cases Monday bringing the total to 10,595.
There were no new deaths reported Monday following two of the deadliest weeks since the pandemic began. The county’s death toll remains at 269.
Last week, officials confirmed the county’s deadliest week since the pandemic began. From June 14 to Sunday, 52 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Orange County. From June 7 to June 14, the county reported 45 deaths.
This past weekend, the agency reported a record number of COVID-19 cases and blamed it in part on a backlog in the reporting of test results.
The number of people hospitalized jumped from rose from 332 to 351 on Monday. The number of patients in intensive care also rose from 133 to 137.
To date, the county has 5,075 documented recoveries.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has reported 389 total cases of coronavirus since March and 385 recoveries. Four inmates are currently symptomatic and in medical quarantine, and officials are awaiting results of 66 tests.
Last Friday, personal service businesses like nail salons and massage parlors reopened across the county.
On Monday, Orange County Labor Federation leaders held another news conference calling on county officials to compel residents to wear facial coverings.
