LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Lyft agreed to a settlement of allegations it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when some of its drivers refused to give rides to people using foldable wheelchairs or walkers.

Lyft will pay damages ranging from $4,000 to $30,000 to four riders with disabilities and a $40,000 civil penalty, according to the Department of Justice.

Under the settlement agreement, Lyft has pledged to revise its wheelchair policies, create an educational video for drivers, and implement a complaint procedure that complies with federal law and hold its drivers accountable for failing to comply with the wheelchair policy. The rideshare company further agreed to refund charges and give $10 credits to riders who make plausible complaints of discrimination.

The Justice Department launched an investigation into Lyft after a man who uses a wheelchair filed at least 12 complaints alleging several of the company’s drivers either refused or could not transport him, or that he was rudely treated, because he had a wheelchair. Another Lyft customer, a veteran who lost both his legs in combat, claimed a Lyft driver denied him a ride because he had a collapsible wheelchair in November 2018.

Lyft will give biannual written reports describing its work to comply with the ADA for the next three years, under the agreement.