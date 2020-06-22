LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hollywood producer and talent manager David Guillod surrendered Monday to authorities in Santa Barbara County after being charged with the rape or sexual assault of four women.

Guillod — executive producer of the Netflix film “Extraction” and the 2017 film “Atomic Blonde” — is facing 11 felony charges, including rape, kidnap to commit rape and rape of a drugged victim in connection with four alleged attacks.

According to the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office, the first alleged rape happened on or about Dec. 14, 2014 in Santa Barbara. The second alleged sexual assault happened on or about May 21, 2012 in Los Angeles. The third and fourth alleged sexual assaults happened between Jan. 30-31, 2015, both in Los Angeles.

“Charges were filed after extensive investigations were conducted by the Santa Barbra County Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles Police Department, while working in conjunction with the District Attorneys of Santa Barbara County and Los Angeles County,” the D.A.’s office said in a release.

Guillod stepped down as chief executive of Primal Wave Entertainment in 2018 after actress Jessica Barth publicly accused the producer in 2017 of drugging and raping her in 2012.

Philip Cohen, Guillod’s attorney, released a statement to the Los Angeles Times that said, in part:

“For the past eight years, Mr. Guillod has denied these allegations, and for the past eight years Mr. Guillod has fully cooperated with all aspects of law enforcement’s investigation. We find the unification of the cases filed through the Santa Barbara DA’s office and the timing suspicious. An overwhelming amount of evidence has been collected over the course of this investigation disputing these charges. DNA has come back negative in the Los Angeles case; percipient witnesses have come forward in support of Mr. Guillod’s account of events; and numerous text messages and emails obtained by the defense tell a story very different than that which is being alleged.”

Cohen also said Guillod had passed five independent polygraph examinations and had been “vilified for eight years without being afforded the opportunity to examine under oath his accusers.”

Guillod’s bail has been set at $3 million. If convicted as charged, he faces a potential sentence of 21 years to life in prison, according to the D.A.’s office.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents or who has been a victim was asked to call Det. Joaquin Oliver of the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department at 805-681-4100.