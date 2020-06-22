LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Golden Globe Awards and the Critic Choice Awards will take place in 2021 on a slightly delayed schedule.
The Golden Globes announced Monday their 78th annual awards show will take place on February 28, 2021. The Golden Globe Awards, which will be held at The Beverly Hilton, typically takes place in January.
The 26th Annual Critics Choice awards will air live on the CW Network on March 7, 2021. It will be broadcast from Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport. The Critics Choice Awards also usually takes place in January.
The 47th annual Daytime Emmys, which was scheduled to take place this month, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Academy Awards is currently scheduled to take place on Feb. 28, but there are reports the Oscars could also be postponed.