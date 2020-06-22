CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Joel Schumacher, known for directing box office hits such as “St. Elmo’s Fire” and “Batman & Robin”, has died. He was 80.

Schumacher, who began his decades-long Hollywood career as a costume designer, died Monday in New York after a prolonged battle with cancer, a representative for the filmmaker said.

His directorial debut of “St. Elmo’s Fire” in 1985 launched the careers of Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, and others.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: From left to right, actors and the director of Batman and Robin, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Alicia Silverstone, the film’s director Joel Schumacher, Chris O’Donnell and George Clooney, pose for the press during the premier of “Batman and Robin” 12 June in Los Angeles. AFP PHOTO Hector MATA (Photo credit should read HECTOR MATA/AFP via Getty Images)

He showed his genre-bending talents with “The Lost Boys”, the 1987 horror-comedy that spawned a new brand of hybrid teen dramas dealing with the supernatural.

Schumacher later directed Julia Roberts in 1990’s “Flatliners” and “Dying Young” in 1991.

The writer-director took over the Warner Bros. Batman film franchise from Tim Burton with “Batman Forever” (1995) and “Batman & Robin” (1997), the latter of which was panned by critics.

“I want to apologize to every fan that was disappointed because I think I owe them that,” he told Vice in a 2017 interview.

Schumacher also directed the thrillers “Tigerland” and “Phone Booth,” as well as “The Phantom of the Opera.”

