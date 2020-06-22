LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Police accuse two brothers in the deadly stabbing of a Long Beach man and then trying to intimidate witnesses from speaking up.
35-year-old Enrique Cienfuegos, who was being held on $2 million bail, was charged on Monday with murder in the death of 60-year-old David Wayne Woods.
According to authorities, Cienfuegos also allegedly used a screwdriver as a deadly weapon.
Cienfuego and his 33-year-old brother Daniel were both arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder, but Daniel has not yet been charged.
The attack happened at about 5 p.m. on April 6 in the 400 block of Zona Court in Long Beach. Woods died at the scene.
Daniel remains in jail on a $500,000 bail after being booked on suspicion witness intimidation and being an accessory after the fact. Police accuse him of trying to help Enriques “in avoiding or escaping from arrest, trial, concealing evidence, avoiding capture, or avoiding prosecution.”
Enrique Cienfuegos was arrested in Compton while attending a court hearing on “an unrelated matter,” according to police.
