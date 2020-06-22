Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Comedian D.L. Hughley tested positive for coronavirus after collapsing on a stage during a show in Nashville, Tenn. this weekend.
Hughley, 57, lost consciousness while performing at the Zanies Comedy Nightclub on Friday night and was hospitalized.
In an update posted to Instagram, he confirmed his positive test.
“When I came, I was treated for extreme exhaustion and dehydration, which I was very dehydrated,” Hughley said. “But it turns out they ran a battery of tests, and I also tested positive for COVID-19 which blew me away. I was what they call asymptomatic.”
Hughley canceled his upcoming shows and appearances and says he will quarantine in his Nashville hotel room for the next 14 days.