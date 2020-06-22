LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Carnival Cruise Line announced Monday it is extending the suspension of its North American cruises through at least Sept. 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“During this unprecedented pause in our business, we have continued to assess the operating environment and confer with public health, government and industry officials,” Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy wrote in a letter Monday.
“We have watched with great interest as commerce, travel and personal activities have begun to start back up, and once we do resume service, we will take all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we bring our ships to in order to maintain public confidence in our business.”
The decision comes after Cruise Lines International Association – the cruise industry’s primary trade association — announced Friday that its members had voluntarily agreed to suspend all cruises from U.S. ports through at least Sept. 15.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s no-sail order was slated to expire July 24.
Carnival Cruise Line is one of several brands under the Carnival Corp. banner, which includes Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises.
Here are the details of the Carnival Cruise Line’s suspension:
- All San Francisco sailings through 2020
- All Carnival Sunrise sailings through and including October 19, 2020
- All Carnival Legend sailings through and including October 30, 2020
- All Carnival Radiance sailings through and including November 1, 2020
- All Carnival Spirit Alaska, Hawaii, & Trans-Pacific sailings through and including October 6, 2020
- All Other ships sailings through and including September 30, 2020