LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A bear spotted walking through a neighborhood in Sylmar not far from the Angeles National Forest has been captured.
The bear has apparently been shot with a tranquilizer dart, and appeared to be lurching as he made his way across a street in front of a Los Angeles Police Department cruiser.
Minutes earlier, the bear had been running on sidewalks alongside homes, jumping fences and disappearing under trees, before appearing again on the run. He was reported earlier on the campus of Mission College.
The bear ended up straddling a gutter and a driveway, surrounded by at least five LAPD squad cars.
The bear appeared to have a yellow tag on one ear, indicating it had been captured by Fish & Game officials before. It has been placed into the back of a pickup truck and will be taken to another part of Southern California.
Keep him alive and well. I applaud the authorities for not hurting the bear. He should be released back into the Angeles Crest National Forest.
David Cooper……….Sylmar, Ca. 6/22/2020