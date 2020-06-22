LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California’s current and past governors put politics aside to appear in a public service announcement, urging people to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Masks are now required in all of California’s public spaces and outdoors when a distance of six feet cannot be maintained. But face masks have become politicized, especially among the supporters of President Trump, who has refused to appear in public wearing a mask despite CDC recommendations.

But masks have apparently united governors Gavin Newsom, Jerry Brown, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gray Davis and Pete Wilson.

Wear your mask. Help slow the spread of #COVID19. Just do it. pic.twitter.com/ZvCmkQAWrL — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 22, 2020

At the beginning of the video, Schwarzenegger — a Republican — acknowledges, “Hey, maybe you didn’t vote for me.” The governor he succeeded in a recall election, Democrat Gray Davis, then says, “Arnold, news flash — I voted for Gray Davis.”

Newsom appears next and says that no matter who they voted for, or whether they voted at all, it doesn’t change the fact that Californians look out for each other.

Brown, also a Democrat, appears next in a mask, acknowledging that no one likes to wear masks. Wilson — a Republican — points out that masks have come a long way from when they were worn almost like a cone around just the nose.

“This is not about being weak,” Schwarzenegger — who became famous as a body builder, says.

The ad then goes on to say that wearing face masks are about fighting coronavirus, keeping people safe, and getting Californians back to work.