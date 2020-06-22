Comments
VENICE (CBSLA) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Monday night in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy in Venice.
The shooting happened at about 9:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Lincoln Boulevard, near Commonwealth Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Information about the victims or what led up to the shooting was not immediately available.
Police said a male suspect remained at large.
