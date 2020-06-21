GARDENA (CBSLA) — More protests were planned Sunday over the deadly deputy-involved shooting that claimed the life of 18-year-old Andres Guardado last week.
Starting at 2 p.m., protesters planned to march from Gardena to Compton demanding justice for Guardado, who was shot and killed while working at a Gardena auto body shop.
Investigators say Guardado flashed a gun and tried to run from deputies, prompting them to open fire. Authorities also say a gun was found at the scene.
Guardado’s family, however, disputes those claims.
As the investigation continues, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says it has obtained about a half dozen security cameras and video equipment from the business where the shooting occurred.
“We are going to work hard, do our best. We’re going to be as transparent as we can be,” said Sheriff Alex Villanueva of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “That’s why we are pushing for the body-worn cameras since my first week in office.”
Meantime, California Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán have called on Attorney General Xavier Becerra to conduct an investigation.