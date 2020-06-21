Comments
NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — A two-car crash caused a geyser in Northridge on Sunday night and flooded streets.
One of the cars careened into a fire hydrant after a collision, sending water bursting into the air and quickly pooling up at the intersection of Parthenia and Corbin, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
At least one person was hurt in the crash but she was conscious.
Water continued to spray several stories high from the fire hydrant for more than an hour after the initial crash but the size had been reduced.
Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles and Los Angeles Department of Water and Power officials were on the scene.
