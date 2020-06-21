LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former NFL offensive lineman Max Tuerk has died at 26, his former college announced on Sunday.
The University of Southern California, where Tuerk played football for several years, shared the news in a tweet.
“#FightOnForever, Max Tuerk,” USC’s athletic department said. “The #TrojanFamily is terribly saddened by the news of Tuerk’s passing, gone too soon at the age of 26, and our thoughts, prayers and
condolences are with his family.”
Tuerk was drafted in 2016 by the then-San Diego Chargers, but released in 2017. He was signed by the Arizona Cardinals that same season and appeared in one game for the team.
“The news is hard to process, and all I can think of is how unbelievably sad I am – and all of us at the Chargers are – upon hearing of Max’s passing,” Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said in a tweet shortly after. “I’m heartbroken for his parents and family. Max had a tremendous passion for football and a quiet toughness that those who didn’t know him may have underestimated, but all of us who knew him appreciated. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Max’s family during this extremely difficult time.”
No details were released about Tuerk’s cause of death.