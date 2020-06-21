Comments
SAN GABRIEL (CBSLA) — A California Highway Patrol officer was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition after a collision on the westbound 10 Freeway at New Avenue on Sunday afternoon.
CHP said at 1:46 p.m. that the number two through four lanes were blocked in response to the collision. All lanes reopened shortly after 3 p.m.
Additional details were immediately available from CHP about the condition of the officer or the circumstances leading up to the collision.
More information will be provided once it is known.
Please check back for updates.