LANCASTER (CBSLA) — California is under an increased threat of wildfires this summer.
But this year, state and local firefighters have added a new tool to their arsenal: the Fire Hawk.
Several of the choppers have already been delivered to agencies for use, and several more are being ordered.
Cal Fire, the state’s fire department, has ordered 12 at 24 million each.
The $300 million investment will allow firefighters to be over a fire within 20 minutes anywhere in the state of California.
In addition, Los Angeles County has also ordered two, Ventura County ordered two used devices, and the city of San Diego has purchased one.
In addition to flying more than 150 miles per hour carrying 12 firefighters and 9,000 pounds, the chopper is also capable of flying itself.
“As a pilot to be able to have this equipment and to be able to fly it, you feel like you are in the 21st Century, and that makes us happy,” said Brent Starr, a pilot for Cal Fire Forestry.