LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Some Los Angeles County businesses classified as “high-risk” were given the green light to reopen on Friday and they wasted no time getting back to work.

At tattoo parlors, where sanitation is already required of the profession, artists wore masks and face shields to help protect themselves and clients.

Plexiglass was also installed at American Ink Tattoo Studio in Sherman Oaks to separate the work area from the lobby.

“There’s a protocol that the health department insists that we follow and I’m trying to go the extra length,” said American Ink co-owner Miguel Tornado.

Massage parlors, which also require close contact with patrons, were able to offer services again after three months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New guidelines are enforced at Angel’s Massage and other locations like it, including mandatory face coverings, physical distancing, temperature checks, no walk-ins and limiting customers to ensure they have enough time to clean between appointments.

The process of reopening took quite a bit of time but business owners say were glad to get things up and running again.

“We needed time to clean our rooms properly so they feel safe and we feel safe too,” said Angel’s Massage co-owner Manu Khatri.