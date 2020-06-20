LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A rally planned by Refuse Fascism, a group calling for an end to the leadership of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, took place in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.
Starting at 3 p.m., demonstrators marched from Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street headed for the president’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which they later covered with stickers reading, “Out Now.”
According to their Facebook page, the rally was in response to the controversial re-start of Trump’s campaign rallies on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma during Juneteenth weekend, which is the commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S.
The decision, which was initially to have the rally on June 19, has been criticized as insensitive due to Tulsa being the place where a race massacre occurred nearly 100 years ago, and dangerous due to coronavirus concerns.
Other Refuse Fascism rallies were planned in other cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Honolulu, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle.
Organizers called on the demonstrations to be “mass nonviolent protests” nationwide.