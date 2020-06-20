LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Juneteenth celebrations were expected to continue across the Southland a day after they began.
From downtown LA to Leimert Park and Long Beach, black Americans Friday observed the day with parades, parties and a call for action and change.
For 155 years, the community has been commemorating Juneteenth, but this year, participants say they want all Americans to examine racism, both in our past and in our present.
“There is an awakening for what this day is and almost like permission to celebrate it,” said Jolan Dawson, who attended a festival Friday.
Additionally, there are new calls for Juneteenth to be made a national holiday, with California Senator Kamala Harris introducing a bill.
Other demonstrations and celebrations were planned Saturday in honor of Juneteenth, including in Glendale, Inglewood, Compton and Manhattan Beach.