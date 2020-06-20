Comments
ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Authorities in Arcadia are asking for the public’s help in locating Steven Ellington, who was last seen Wednesday.
Ellington was seen last around 7 p.m. on June 17th, in the area of Huntington Drive and Baldwin Avenue in Arcadia.
Ellington is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Ellington is 59. He has a cognitive disability, and may not be able to identify himself, or return home on his own, police said.
Ellington’s family believes he may have boarded a Metro or Foothill Transit bus and is no longer in the Arcadia area.
Anyone with more information about Ellington’s whereabouts was asked to call 9-1-1 or contact the Arcadia Police Department Dispatch Center at (626) 574-5123.