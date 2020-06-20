BURBANK (CBSLA) — Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of Burbank announced on Saturday that he no longer endorses Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

Schiff said in a tweet, “This is a rare time in our nation’s history. We have a responsibility to make profound changes to end systemic racism and reform criminal justice.”

He continued, “(43rd District California Assemblymember) Laura Friedman and I no longer feel our endorsement of Jackie Lacey a year ago has the same meaning. We have decided to withdraw it.”

The announcement comes after weeks of protests outside L.A. Hall of Justice, which serves as Lacey’s office.

Activists have targeted Lacey, who is an African American woman, for not prosecuting more police officers for misconduct.

Lacey has touted her record of “taking tough cases to trial,” encouraged peaceful protests and called for more training of police officers across the board.

“As an African American woman, I’m always seeking justice,” Lacey said. “But oftentimes, I look at the facts of the case and they are not prosecutable because maybe the person has a weapon or a gun or they shot someone or they knifed someone.”

Lacey is currently running for a third term as D.A. and is up for reelection in a November runoff against former San Francisco D.A. George Gascón, a former LAPD officer.

She said she has no plans to resign despite calls for her to step down.