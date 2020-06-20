LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A group of young people from across the Los Angeles area came together on Saturday in the Crenshaw District for a protest against racial inequality.

Attendees expressed themselves through song and spoken word.

“I am not okay. I am angry and I am tired. I am a fed-up young black woman in America,” one participant said. “I am not okay today because the future of my future son is unclear. The battle he would have to fight has been caused by hatred and fear.”

The event was put together by 1 Shine Youth, an organization aimed at serving the youth of the LA-area, alongside other local organizations.

1 Shine Youth was founded by Keli and Terence Berry, a dancer and spoken word poet, respectively.

“We came together — three different community organizations: Crenshaw YMCA, Children Striving Together and 1 Shine Youth — and we’ve given the youth an opportunity to go out into the world and let them know that their voices are in need of being heard,” Keli Berry said.

Organizers say kids and teens are feeling the momentum of movements calling for racial justice and they want to make sure there is a platform available for youth to express themselves.

“I really want people to know it’s hard to live as a black person in America… odds are against you,” one of the youth participants said. “It does not mean that we are going to stop here.”