ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – The coalition of unions which represent thousands of Disneyland workers told California’s governor Thursday that the theme park is not ready to reopen safely.

The entertainment giant announced last week that Disneyland and Disney California Adventure park will reopen on July 17, while the Downtown Disney District will reopen a week earlier, on July 9.

However, in an open letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday, the Coalition of Resort Labor Unions wrote that “despite intensive talks with the company, we are not yet convinced that it is safe to reopen the parks on Disney’s rapid timetable.”

CRLU represents 10 unions and about 17,000 Disneyland employees.

The letter notes that while Disney has agreed to temperature checks for all employees as they come to work, there are “numerous questions about safety which Disney has not yet answered, including any serious discussion of ‘testing,’ – which has been the cornerstone of plans for other areas of the entertainment industry re- opening.”

The CRLU also alleges that Disney has rejected several safety proposals from its unions.

“Therefore, at this point we do not know if the resort can be operated safely,” the letter closes.

More than 41,000 people have signed an online petition calling to delay the reopening.

There’s significance to Disneyland’s reopening date. Disneyland first opened on July 17, 1955, which marks the 65th anniversary of the iconic park.

Disneyland has been closed since March 13. Disney World in Florida is slated to reopen July 11.