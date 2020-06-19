LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The famous Petersen Automotive Museum in Mid-Wilshire reopens to guests Friday for the first time since it shuttered three months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The museum has enacted several safety protocols, including designated navigation paths for each exhibit and hand sanitizing stations on each floor. Of course, all visitors and staff must wear masks, and visitors without one will be provided a mask by the museum.
Interactive exhibits, including the Forza racing simulators and the Discovery Center, are closed.
The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and visitors must pre-purchase tickets online in advance for specific dates and times.
The museum has about 400 cars and covers an area of 100,000 square-feet. In 2015, it underwent a $90 million renovation. Museum COO Michael Bodell Friday described the significance of the exterior.
“It’s supposed to look like the air flowing over an automobile, its a very kinetic shape, just representing forward momentum,” Bodell told CBSLA.
The museum has several blockbuster exhibits open, including “Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy” and “Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Collection.”