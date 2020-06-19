TUSTIN (CBSLA) — Nail salons finally opened across the Southland on Friday, after months of pressure on local leaders, led by salon owners in Orange County.

It was a day to splurge for customers, who haven’t had professional manicures or pedicures for three months due to the coronavirus shutdown.

“As soon as I saw they were opening up today, I came in and made my reservation,” said Angela Johnson, a customer at a nail salon in Fullerton. “I knew I was going to be here first thing in the morning, because these hands and these toes definitely needed it.”

Gov. Newsom gave the thumbs up to 11,000 nail salons across California to reopen with restrictions.

“Right now we’re only open at a 25 percent capacity,” said Christie Nguyen, co-owner of Studio 18 Nail Bar in Tustin. “Services that used to be rendered at the same time are no longer the norm anymore until further notice.”

Staff was taking customers’ temperatures at the door. Masks are required.

Studio 18 also added other safety measures that are not required but are strongly recommended, like plexiglass dividers between the nail technician and customer.

“Any time a business opens in Orange County, especially in our little community of Tustin, we’re gonna support them,” said customer Jeff Worthe. “So, this is wonderful.”

Staff at Ontario’s Elegant Garden Nails & Spa are taking similar protocols to keep everyone safe. However, the salon’s co-owner Ailien Dang says that only being able to offer one service at a time is cutting profits to a fraction of what they used to be. After having to shut down for months, the salon also had to come up with the money for all of the new safety equipment.

“We have no choice,” Dang said.

In addition to nail salons, tattoo shops and massage parlors were also given the green light to reopen. Even though many are eager to get back to these businesses, Dang said she believes there are still many difficult months ahead.

“Not only for us, but for everyone,” she said.