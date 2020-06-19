Lakers’ Owner Jeanie Buss Shares Piece Of Racist Hate Mail She Received: 'We All Must Do Better'Buss says she has received several such letters over the years. The advice given to her was to ignore it. “But not anymore.”

Report: Angels' Albert Pujols Paying Team's Staff Members In Dominican RepublicThe Angels first baseman has stepped in to pay the salaries of the team's employees at its academy in the Dominican Republic after much of the staff was furloughed.

Lakers Hire UCLA Professor Karida Brown As Inaugural Director Of Racial Equity And ActionThe Los Angeles Lakers have named Dr. Karida Brown, an assistant professor of African American Studies and Sociology at UCLA, the team's inaugural director of racial equity and action.