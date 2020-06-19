SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported 288 new coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths Friday marking the county’s deadliest week since the pandemic began.
Last week, officials confirmed the county’s deadliest week, but this week’s death toll topped it. Since last Friday, 55 people have succumbed to COVID-19.
Also Friday, personal service businesses like nail salons and massage parlors reopened across the county.
The county’s total number of cases now stands at 9,576 and a death toll of 257.
Since June 5, 83 people have died from the disease caused by the coronavirus in Orange County.
Of the total fatalities, 129 were nursing home residents, up one from Thursday.
As of Wednesday, the county reported that 1,105 patients in nursing homes had tested positive for COVID-19 and 611 employees were infected.
The number of people hospitalized jumped from dipped from 345 on Thursday to 336. The number of patients in intensive care dipped from 144 to 142.
To date, the county has 4,591 documented recoveries.
