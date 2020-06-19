Comments (2)
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One man was killed and a second wounded in a shooting near a CVS Pharmacy in Studio City late Thursday night.
Just after 11 p.m. Los Angeles police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of a Vons grocery store and CVS Pharmacy in the 4000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, near its intersection with Ventura Boulevard.
According to police, officers arrived on scene to find two men, ages 50 and 28, both with gunshots wounds. Both were taken to hospitals, were the older man died, police said. The condition of the younger man was not known.
No names were released and there is no suspect information. It’s unclear what the motive may have been or what the circumstances of the shooting were.