LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The city of Long Beach is distributing free face shields to local bars, restaurants, and personal care businesses starting Friday to help owners comply with a new COVID-19 health order.
“As we slowly begin to reopen our economy, we have to be extremely mindful of keeping each other safe and healthy,” Mayor Robert Garcia said.
“Providing face shields to our small businesses and their employees is one small way we can help our local businesses reopen safely.”
As of Friday, bar and winery patrons are required to wear face coverings in Long Beach. Bartenders and servers must wear both a cloth covering and a face shield when serving customers who have removed face coverings in order to eat and drink.
On June 26, personal care businesses like nail salons and massage parlors will be allowed to reopen in the city.
Employees will be required to wear face shields while providing services that require the removal of a customer’s face covering.
The free face shields are being distributed in the parking lot of Long Beach Fire Department headquarters at 3205 Lakewood Blvd.
Quantities are limited to 20 per establishment and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Pickup hours are Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon.
The city of Long Beach distributed free face shields to restaurants back in May.
