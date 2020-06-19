LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Lakers owner Jeanie Buss Friday took to social media to share a racist letter she received earlier this week.
Buss said she received the letter Monday, and “after much thought” decided to share it so that “everyone can see the hate is real and living out there.”
The letter, penned by someone named Joe, and which according to Buss, included a return address, used several profanities and slurs and made mention to the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
“After 60 years as a huge Lakers fan, I now say to hell with the overpaid (expletive) traitors and the NBA,” it reads.
Buss says she has received several similar such letters over the years. The advice given to her was to ignore it.
“But not anymore,” she wrote on Instagram.
It is unclear if Buss contacted the police regarding the hate-filled letter.
“On this day, Juneteenth, I ask my white friends to join together, acknowledge the racism that exists in our country and around the world, and pledge to stop ignoring it,” she wrote. “We all must do better.”
On Thursday, the Lakers announced that they had hired Dr. Karida Brown, an assistant professor of African American Studies and Sociology at UCLA, to be the team’s inaugural director of racial equity and action.
Earlier this week, two African American men who live in a Sherman Oaks apartment complex found racist notes posted to their front doors.
