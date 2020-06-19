LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge Friday approved a temporary zero emergency bail schedule for most misdemeanors and “lower-level felonies”.
The “$0 Bail” schedule is set to take effect Saturday at 5 p.m., Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile announced.
According to officials, the schedule includes an exception for individuals previously released on $0 bail and who are re-arrested for separate offenses during the state of emergency declared by Gov. Gavin Newsom in March.
There was no immediate word on which misdemeanors and felonies would be impacted.
The move comes as the Judicial Council’s Zero Emergency Bail Schedule was set to expire on June 20.
The Judicial Council adopted the emergency bail schedule to curb the spread of COVID-19 in jails, but rescinded the move on June 10.
“During this state of emergency, it is necessary to assure persons accused of nonviolent Felonies and most misdemeanors are not held in jail pre-trial,” Brazile said. “The Court is working with its justice partners to protect the public on all fronts, including slowing the spread of COVID-19 within our jails, courthouses and communities.”
The zero bail schedule will remain in effect until further notice, officials said.