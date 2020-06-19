EAST GARDENA (CBSLA) — Dozens of demonstrators gathered Friday evening outside of an East Gardena auto body shop where an 18-year-old was shot and killed by deputies 24 hours prior.

The protest, organized by Union del Barrio and other social justice organizations, sought justice for Andres Gaurdado who was working as a security guard when he was shot and killed Thursday evening by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly after 6 p.m., demonstrators took to the street in the 400 block of Redondo Beach Boulevard.

Earlier in the day, family members held a news conference in front of the shop saying that Guardado was working two jobs and was trying to go to school to become a registered nurse.

“He was a good man,” Jennifer Guardado, the teen’s sister, said. “He was gonna make it in life. He was gonna make it and become a good, professional man in life, but they took that away from my family and me.

“My parents are completely destroyed. We’re all dead already inside.”

The sheriff’s department said Friday that Guardado was not recognized as licensed security officer by the state of California. The also said he was not wearing any identifiable clothing or a uniform indicating he was working in the capacity of a security guard.

The department also said a firearm devoid and any identifying marks or serial numbers was recovered at the scene and contained a large-capacity prohibited magazine.

But family members said they did not believe Guardado was armed.

“I’d never heard or seen him have any kind of weapons,” Celina Avarca, Guardado’s cousin, said. “He never talked about them.”